Morgan Wallen Arrested for Throwing Chair Off Nashville Rooftop Bar

Morgan Wallen is facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville this weekend.

According to online records, the country singer was arrested and booked Sunday night on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was later released from jail after posting $15,250 bond.

Per reports -- citing legal docs detailing the alleged incident -- a chair came hurtling down 6 stories to the ground outside of Chiefs Bar Sunday evening ... which landed just a few feet away from some Nashville PD officers who happened to be standing outside.

The officers investigated to see what had happened, and soon ... they say they were told Morgan was responsible. The cops investigated surveillance footage and say they witnessed MW throw the chair -- eyewitnesses claimed to police Morgan had laughed afterward.

Officers took Morgan into custody and hauled him away -- part of which was caught on camera ... you can see Morgan sitting in the back of a cruiser and apparently yelling.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, tells TMZ ... "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

