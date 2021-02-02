Morgan Wallen Hurls N-Word Outside Home After Rowdy Night Out

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Morgan Wallen returned home Sunday from a rowdy night with friends, and as he walked up his driveway he hurled the n-word and other profanities, it's all on video and Wallen is remorseful.

The country star and a group of buddies had just spent a night out in Nashville. When they arrived at Morgan's home at around midnight, they were extremely loud ... honking horns and talking loudly ... loud enough to piss off neighbors. One of the neighbors began recording the antics.

As Morgan appears to stumble toward his house, he tells someone to watch over a guy in his group. He says ... "take care of" this "p**** ass mother******" -- and then goes on to say, "take care of this p**** ass n*****" ... before finally heading in.

Video from a neighbor's doorbell cam shows the scene before Morgan hurled the profanities and racial epithet, and it's apparently why neighbors looked outside.

The video (above) was recorded Monday morning -- again by the same neighbor ... more clearly showing Morgan as he left his home with a friend.

This is just the latest incident with Morgan. You'll recall days before he was slated to appear on "Saturday Night Live," video surfaced of him partying it up in a bar without a mask and interacting and kissing several women. He was axed from the 'SNL' show but given another chance a few weeks later.