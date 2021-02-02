Georgia Cops Getting Sensitivity Training After Chief's Racist Convo Released

Play video content Exclusive Hamilton Police Dept.

The city of Hamilton, GA's still in shock by the absurdly racist conversation its ex-police chief had with an officer, so now the Mayor's taking action.

Mayor Julie Brown's office tells TMZ ... as the city begins the process of replacing ex-Chief Gene Allmond -- who resigned -- its major focus is how to reform the police department ... starting with proper training.

Mayor Brown's assistant, Buddy Walker, says the city plans to hire a sensitivity training company to meet with the whole force, and the training will be mandatory for whoever is hired as the next chief.

As we reported ... former officer John Brooks didn't know his body cam was on during a vile, racist conversation last year with Allmond. Brooks casually dropped the n-word, and made a lewd comment about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. Allmond suggested slavery was a pretty good deal for Black people.

Brooks has since been fired.

The Mayor's office told us race will not be a factor in replacing Allmond or Brooks ... they just want the best candidates. For what it's worth, the small town's force is already pretty diverse -- we're told 2 of Hamilton's 3 current officers are Black.