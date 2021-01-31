Georgia Police Chief Resigns After Shocking, Racist Conversation Surfaces

Play video content Breaking News Hamilton Police Dept.

A police chief in Georgia has resigned and one of his officers was fired after video surfaced of an absolutely shocking, racist conversation in which they casually drop the n-word and say slavery met the needs of black people.

Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks didn't realize Brooks' bodycam was recording during their racist conversation.

The patrolman talked about who he'd rather have sex with -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Then, as they repeatedly drop the n-word, the Chief discusses slavery ... "For the most part, it seemed to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was f***ing work. And now we give 'em all those things and don't have to f***ing work."

The conversation took place last year ... just before a Black Lives Matter protest.