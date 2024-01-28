Morgan Wallen Fans Pan Anniversary Album Released By Former Collaborators

Morgan Wallen said he didn't want several unreleased tracks to come out ... and fans are coming to his aid -- trashing the unauthorized project online.

Here's the deal ... Wallen revealed earlier this week that several formal collaborators were releasing a 10th-anniversary edition of his EP "Stand Alone" -- something he said he'd tried to stop but hadn't been able to.

Well the album came out, and it's doing pretty well on the charts ... sitting 12th on iTunes' top 100 albums list at the time of this writing -- ... falling just behind Megan Thee Stallion's controversial track "Hiss."

But, just 'cause something sells doesn't mean fans are all for it -- with many of them leaving one-star reviews on iTunes and ripping the company behind the release.

Here are just a couple of the comments we've seen ... "Tasteless of a label or ex-partners to sell someone else's voice without consent, and without care" -- and another, "Not Morgan Wallen. Don't buy or listen to."

There are a ton of these comments, but the main gist is this ... the label's doing MW dirty by releasing tracks that he said aren't up to his standard -- and art should always belong to the artists.

But, as we previously reported ... Wallen wasn't just sitting back and letting his fans handle his business for him -- he re-recorded "Spin You Around" and released it in response.

Unfortunately for Wallen, his gambit doesn't seem to have paid off yet -- his re-recorded "Spin You Around" doesn't appear to be charting quite yet though his original release of the song seems to be making a comeback -- no doubt fueled on by the controversy.

