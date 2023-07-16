Morgan Wallen Gives Idaho Murder Victim's Family Free Concert Tickets

Morgan Wallen heard one of the Idaho murder victims was a huge fan of his, so he took it upon himself to seek out the late college student's family ... with none other than an invite.

The country singer touched base with Ethan Chapin's mourning loved ones ... this according to Ethan's mother, Stacy, who recounted the sweet move on social media. Sounds like she and the rest of the Chapin household got the VIP treatment for MW's SoCal show Friday.

She says Ethan once sent her one of Morgan's songs, telling her he loved the dude -- a story Stacy's publicly shared since his death. Welp, Morgan heard about it and did something.

Stacy writes, "Last night, we met Morgan Wallen! He kindly gifted our family and friends tickets to his show in San Diego. Morgan's mom, Lesli, even flew in! It was an incredibly bittersweet full-circle moment."

She continues with this ... "Truthfully, the show would have been enough. We were all over the moon, and then Morgan handed us a donation check to the Ethan’s Smile Foundation. It was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn’t easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family." Stacy ends by thanking Morgan.

Obviously, the family posed with Morgan for a handful of photos ... and just like she says, they all looked overjoyed to be there. Of course, it also must've been somewhat painful.

Ethan was one of 4 University of Idaho students who were butchered last year ... the others included his girlfriend Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, -- Madison Mogen and Kaylee Gonclaves. All of them had been brutally stabbed to death at a house they were renting.

Prosecutors say they have the alleged killer ... Bryan Kohberger, whom they claim carried out the grisly murders and who'll now stand trial -- with the death penalty on the table.