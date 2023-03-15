Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bryan Kohberger Watches TV Behind Bars, Reportedly Obsessed with Coverage of Murders

3/15/2023 7:11 AM PT
Bryan Kohberger -- the alleged quadruple Idaho murderer -- spends his days watching TV and more specifically, news reports on his own case.

Kohberger is segregated from other inmates at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho ... this according to Newsweek.

The alleged killer has his own TV and basic cable. One inmate tells the DailyMail, "He watches himself all the time," referring to news reports about the murders. The inmate adds, "It's really kind of bizarre."

The DM goes on to say Kohberger has found God ... meeting with a local pastor on Sunday mornings.

1/5/23
HEARING THE CHARGES

The alleged killer faces 5 counts of first-degree murder. The death penalty is on the table though prosecutors have not yet said if they'll seek it.

He will be held at the Moscow jail until his preliminary hearing in June.

