Idaho Murder Suspect Arrested In Pennsylvania

Police say they have cracked the case of the quadruple murder at the University of Idaho -- because a suspect is now in custody ... this according to multiple reports.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody by the FBI and police outside Scranton, Pennsylvania at 3 AM Friday. The suspect is a college student but does not attend the University of Idaho ... this according to FOX news sources.

The suspect appeared in court Friday morning ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ the man was arraigned on charges of being fugitive from justice.

As you know, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death November 13th in the middle of the night as they slept.

Moscow PD is holding a news conference Friday at 4PM ET. We will livestream it.