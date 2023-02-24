Idaho Murder House To Be Demolished By University

The house in Idaho where four college students were stabbed to death is going to be torn down ... and the University of Idaho says it's an important "healing step."

The University announced Friday the infamous off-campus house in Moscow was given to the school by the former owner, and the University plans to demolish the home.

As you know ... the home was the scene of a grisly quadruple murder back in November, which saw four students -- Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves -- stabbed to death in their rooms.

The house was known as a party house before it became known as a murder house ... there were lots of parties there, with cops even responding to a big bash at the property several weeks before the killings.

The University of Idaho says demolition "is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."

It doesn't sound like the address will turn into a vacant lot ... the University says it's "evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."

