Idaho Murders House Had Crazy Party While Victims Weren't Home, Body Cam Shows

The Idaho house where four students were stabbed to death was truly a party house ... new police body cam footage shows officers responding to a big bash at the pad, several weeks before the grisly murders ... meaning lots of people had easy access to the home.

The off-campus house hosted a wild party Sept. 1, and when police showed up for a noise complaint they were told the University of Idaho students who lived there weren't even home ... despite their pad being packed to the gills with revelers.

In the body cam footage, first obtained by the "Truth & Transparency" YouTube channel, Moscow police officers are banging on the front door for several minutes before someone finally answers and tells cops the residents left to hit up another party.

Five students lived in the home ... including three of the four students who were stabbed to death inside the home just two months after the party ... and the two guys who answered the door at the party told police none of them were there, despite the party raging on without them.

The cops eventually get in touch with one of the residents, Madison Mogen, talking to her on the phone. She's heard telling them "sorry" and says she's "frustrated" ... and cops tell her to "just come home."

As you know ... Mogen was found stabbed to death in the home Nov. 13, along with her housemates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, plus Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin.