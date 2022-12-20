Idaho Murder Detectives Alerted to White Hyundai Elantra Found in Oregon

The cops working the grisly murder case of 4 Idaho college students were just alerted to the discovery of a white Hyundai Elantra nearly 500 miles away -- and are now working to see if there's any connection between the car and their investigation.

Detectives in Moscow, Idaho have been on the hunt for a vehicle of the same description that may have been at or near the crime scene on November 13.

An official for the Eugene, Oregon PD tells us someone called 911 over the weekend about a person sleeping inside a white Hyundai Elantra. Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the individual -- but no further report was made.

We're told Eugene alerted investigators in Moscow of the vehicle -- and a rep for Moscow tells us they're now working to see if there's any connection with the ongoing murder case.

