Idaho Student Murder Investigators In Search of Driver of White Hyundai

Idaho Murders Cops in Search of Driver of White Hyundai ... Might Have Info on Crime

12/7/2022 3:40 PM PT
University of Idaho Students

Cops in Idaho want to speak with whoever was driving or a passenger in a white Hyundai Elantra that may have been in the neighborhood on the night 4 college students were killed.

Moscow PD says they've received tips about a vehicle that matches this description -- the model year being between 2011 and 2013 -- near the crime scene in the early morning hours of November 13. They have not released a license plate number.

idaho murder house
Getty

Investigators are also unsure how many people may have been inside the car, but in any case, they say they're seeking them out -- as they feel they might have more info.

Cops are not saying whether they suspect the occupant(s) of the vehicle is directly involved in the murders -- but it feels like a solid lead after weeks of dead ends, with no one in custody.

idaho
Derek Shook for Fox News Digital

As we reported ... frustrations have mounted in the community after many conflicting and retracted statements from law enforcement. At first, it was labeled a targeted attack against the victims, then saying it was maybe just the house was targeted ... later correcting that too and saying they just didn't know.

Cops have also ruled out an alleged stalker of one of the victims as a possible lead -- and don't seem to have moved much further beyond square one in terms of answers.

idaho murders
Derek Shook for Fox News Digital

Meanwhile ... students have been tentative to return to classes post-Thanksgiving break, with a killer on the loose. Send tips to 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

