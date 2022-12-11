Police Beefing Up Patrols for Univ. of Idaho Graduation, Killer Still at Large

Play video content FOX News

Police aren't taking any chances during this weekend's fall graduation at the University of Idaho ... especially with the killer or killers of 4 students still on the loose.

Moscow PD Chief James Fry says he's beefing up patrols on and off campus as students and their families celebrate commencement.

During a Saturday news conference, Fry warned everyone to keep vigilant, move about in groups and stay in close touch with friends and family.

Of course, the chief has major safety concerns ... the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle inside their off-campus house have remained unsolved since November 13. Xana's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, was also slain, but he didn't live at the location.

Investigators have not identified a suspect/suspects and no murder weapon has been found ... although it's believed a combat knife was used.

Detectives have also ruled out a number of people, including 2 surviving roommates who apparently slept through the attacks inside the home.

An ex-boyfriend of one of the female victims was also cleared, as well as her alleged stalker.

Despite the probe's slow progression, cops recently released a possible break in the case ... they want to interview the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, which was spotted near the murder scene that night.