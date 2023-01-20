Bryan Kohberger Dined at Restaurant Where Idaho Victims Worked

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger grabbed a bite or 2 at a restaurant where 2 of the slain students worked, and he did so not long before the murders were committed ... according to a former employee.

The restaurant's called Mad Greek, and the ex-staffer -- who wasn't identified -- told People Kohberger visited the downtown Moscow eatery at least twice. Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, 2 of the 4 victims, worked as servers there, but it's unclear if they ever had any direct interactions with Kohberger.

The employee says there wasn't anything suspicious about Kohberger at the time, although his order stood out, which is why they remembered him -- he reportedly asked for a vegan pizza, wanting to make sure no animal products were used in it.

Kohberger also "slid into one of the girls' DMs several times," according to a different source who told People the messages simply said, "Hey, how are you?" over and over again. The person didn't say which one of the 3 female victims Kohberger messaged.

As we reported, the search warrant for Kohberger's home, obtained by TMZ, noted there was a significant amount of blood spilled in the murder house ... and police seized items with dark red and brown stains from his apartment.