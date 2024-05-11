Drake's Security Takes Down Third Alleged Trespasser at Toronto Home

Drake received another unexpected visitor Saturday ... with security taking down another alleged trespasser -- punctuating a week of scary moments at the estate.

New video and photos -- obtained by TMZ -- show one of Drake's security guards holding down this newest alleged trespasser outside Drizzy's Toronto mansion about an hour ago, the third this week.

Check out the clip ... it's a pretty quick shot, but there's clearly one man holding down another on the lawn outside the house -- and, he appears to be holding the guy's arms behind his back.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... he was riding by Drake's pad on his bike when he saw two of Drake's security guards tackle a guy to the ground, placing a knee on his back to prevent him from getting up.

We're told one of the security members hopped on the radio while the other helped take the guy down ... and, he didn't put up much of a fight we're told.

We've reached out to cops and Drake's team, so far no word back.

This week at Drake's Toronto residence hasn't been easy ... as we reported, two trespassers were taken into custody by police this week, and a drive-by shooting left one of Drake's security hospitalized.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been embroiled in a rap beef in recent days ... though, cops said earlier this week they were aware of the beef but didn't say if they thought these incidents were related.