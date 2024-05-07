Shooting Near Drake's Toronto Home Amid Rap Beef, One Person Injured

update

6:40 AM PT -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Drake was not injured in the shooting. Unclear if he was home at the time of the incident, but we're told Drake has been in Toronto of late.

Drake's Toronto home was at the center of a shooting, which has left one person seriously injured -- this according to police ... who are on the scene and investigating.

Toronto's Police Operations account on X announced the news early Tuesday -- saying officers were attending to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave. ... which they say occurred around 2:09 AM local time.

So far, there's only word of one person who's been transported to the hospital ... and they say his injuries are serious. Unclear who exactly it may have been, or if there's any direct connection to Drake.

A look at the scene surrounding the home of rapper Drake as police investigate a shooting in the upscale area. Police confirm to @CityNewsTO that Drake was NOT the man injured. pic.twitter.com/V0J3Y1KdDY — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) May 7, 2024 @citytammie

Cops say the suspect in question fled in a vehicle ... although, there's no official description available at this point. Police have taped off the area, and there are boots on the ground.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2018 @ferrisrafauli

The shooting appears to be tied to Drake explicitly, as there's video of officers on his actual property that are starting to float around via local media outlets. Many are already jumping to the conclusion that it may all be related to the very public beef that he's in. Remember ... Drake's been ensnared in an ugly feud with Kendrick Lamar these past few weeks.

While most of the bad blood had stayed in music, there have been nasty allegations hurled on both sides -- Drake has claimed Kendrick is a woman beater, and that one of his kids isn't actually his. As for Kendrick ... he's made salacious accusations against Drake too.

Also, keep in mind ... Drake's mansion is very well known, and Kendrick used a photo of it as cover art for one of his recent singles ... in which he suggested sex offenders live there.

Drake hasn't addressed the shooting just yet, and neither has Kendrick. We've reached out to cops for more info ... but haven't heard back. Ditto for Drake's team ... nothing yet.