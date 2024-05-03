Drake, Kendrick Lamar Drop Simultaneous Diss Tracks, Beef Intensifies

Attack Each Other In New Tracks

If anyone thought rap was at an all-time low, Friday night just proved it's anything but ... with Drake and Kendrick Lamar dropping savage diss tracks within minutes of each other, and the internet is having a field day!

Drake threw the first punch minutes ago, dropping a 7 minute and 37 second track titled "Family Matters" ... where he rapped over three different beats, taking aim at not only K. Dot, but also The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Future, Metro Boomin' and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Drake didn't hold back, accusing Kendrick of getting physical with his fiancee. He also hinted that Kendrick's manager had a baby with the same woman.

As for Rocky, Drake attacked him for prioritizing his fashion endeavors over his music -- saying he should stick to modeling, and also throwing his relationship with Rihanna under the bus at the same time.

He attacked Rozay for his past as a corrections officer in Florida.

Worth noting, in Kendrick's previous lashing, he called on Drake to stop using the n-word ... and he felt he did not represent Black culture. Drake retaliated by using that same word in the very first line of his response.

Drizzy was applauded for not holding back, but the celebration was short-lived as Kendrick already had a bullet in the chamber, and he pulled the trigger just 20 minutes after the 6 God.

Kendrick's song, "Meet The Grahams," dug even deeper into Drake's personal life, going as far as to imply his son Adonis has a secret sibling.

Drake was quick to deny the allegation, using Instagram to call on Kendrick to show proof of the alleged kid.

Even the cover art of Kendrick's latest track took aim at Drake ... showing pill bottles for Zolpidem (sleep medicine) and Ozempic, prescribed to Aubrey Graham, Drake's government name.

Kendrick even sent a warning to LeBron James and Steph Curry, telling the NBA superstars to keep their families away from Drake -- accusing the 5x Grammy winner of being a "pervert."

As we previously reported, Drake took issue with Kendrick's verse on "Like That" by Metro and Future, which prompted his two responses, "Push-Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Kendrick responded earlier this week with "Euphoria," and most recently, "6:16 in LA" Friday morning.