Kendrick Lamar Drops 2nd Drake Diss '6:16 In L.A.,' Fires On Akademiks Too

Drake's awakened the demon in Kendrick Lamar, and apparently, Akademiks has too -- K. Dot just unleashed another diss bomb before they could recover from "Euphoria!!!"

On Friday morning -- 6:16 AM, to be exact -- Kendrick dropped his new track over a bangin’ Al Green sample aimed at Drake’s OVO camp allegedly leaking him info Drake was planning to use against him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kendrick clowns Drake for having disloyal hounds around him, dragging his manager Anthony Saleh into the mix … and also targets Ak for instigating on the sidelines and getting his facts screwed up.

The pgLang gang boss also claimed to have intel that Drake's friend, DJ Zack Bia was behind the pro-Drake social media bots and memes.

Kendrick's KO blow came with claims that Drake's closest homies were not only behind the leak -- but sick of his playboy lifestyle and wished he'd grow up!!!

Facts cause I’m tryna understand the lyrics lol where the music lyric geniuses at…. https://t.co/dWOMHoxkok — 3:14 (@kashdoll) May 3, 2024 @kashdoll

The track might also spoil a fake Kash Doll rumor -- we suspect the real Kash Doll is searching for answers as we speak!!!