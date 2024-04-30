Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with Vicious 'Euphoria' Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar took his time responding to Drake, but now he's finally dropped an explosive track aiming to discredit Drake's claim to everything he raps about in the Black community!!!

Kendrick's bombshell, entitled "Euphoria," is a 6-minute tongue-lashing that rips apart the Toronto rapper's "tough guy" image. Basically, Kendrick's calling BS on Drake's -- and his manager Chubbs' -- connections to the underworld.

The song gets deep at times, Kendrick spits he knows some things about the OVO camp that will make "Gunna Wunna look like a Saint" and also threatens violence on Drake for referencing his wife in his "Push Ups" diss.

On the same note, Kendrick ripped Drake for never responding to Pusha T, and sending cease and desist letters over his "Like That" feature.

Of course, there were plenty of digs at Team OVO ... Kendrick slammed Drake's ghostwriters and says he got wind they were making calls hoping to get dirt on his name!!!

Kendrick also labeled Drake as a "scam artist" and took exception to Drake's dig at "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" with a gut shot of his own to those plastic surgery rumors ... " Yeah, my first one like my last one/It’s a classic/You don’t have one/Let your core audience stomach that/Then tell them where you get ya abs from.”

J. Cole apologized to Kendrick for his "7 Minute Drill" diss at his Dreamworld Festival, and Kendrick seems to clear him here, but also reminds him and Drake he plays for keeps ... "Cole and Aubrey know/I’m selfish, The crown is heavy, I pray they my real friends/But if not, I’m YNW Melly.”

Drake pressured Kendrick to respond to his "Taylor Made Freestyle" -- before it got scrubbed off the internet, but promised he had more disses stacked in the chamber.