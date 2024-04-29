The Weeknd's Manager Security Guard Shot ... In Attempted Home Invasion

The Weeknd's manager Amir "Cash XO" Esmailian is currently dealing with the aftermath of a scary situation -- this after one of his security guards was shot multiple times.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the shooting occurred early Monday morning at 2:25 AM outside a home in the Amestoy Estates area of Encino, a Los Angeles suburb.

According to cops, the security guard encountered three males wearing hoodies and masks who had made their way onto the $12 million property that boasts 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a "state-of-the-art security system.''

We're told after engaging the suspects ... the security guard soon heard gunshots and realized he was wounded.

Paramedics rushed the guard to a hospital and local reports say he's in critical condition.

Sources connected to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop -- the shooting was a result of an attempted home invasion and Cash XO was unharmed in the incident. Cops say the suspects fled the scene before they arrived, and it's unclear whether they were wounded or not.

Cash co-founded XO Records with Weeknd and his other manager, Wassim "Sal" Slaiby in 2011 ... massive success since the launch. He's no small fry in the industry either ... Drake just dissed him by name on his "Push Ups" diss track.