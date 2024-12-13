Jay-Z, Diddy Accuser Speaks and Admits Holes in Story, Jay Asks Judge to Dismiss

Jay-Z and Diddy's rape accuser is speaking out for the first time about the allegations -- but "some mistakes" in her story are prompting Jay-Z to ask a judge to toss the whole case ... TMZ has learned.

The woman, who filed as a Jane Doe and says she was 13 at the time of the alleged rape, spoke to NBC News Friday, going over what she claims happened at the 2000 MTV VMAs after-party -- including a limo ride to Diddy's house, and a drink that made her woozy before the alleged sexual assault.

While she said the "catastrophic event" ruined her life, she also copped to multiple inconsistencies in her allegations. For instance, she spoke to Benji Madden at the after-party, but Benji says he wasn't even in NYC at the time. She also claimed her father picked her up from the party, but he doesn't remember that.

While she claims the alleged rape went down at an after-party held at Diddy's house, there are photos showing Diddy and Jay-Z partying at Lotus nightclub that night -- although, those pics do not account for their whereabouts the entire evening.

The accuser told NBC she stands by the overall allegation, insisting those flaws in the story don't mean the rape didn't happen.

However, Jay-Z and his attorney Alex Spiro saw her interview differently ... and immediately filed docs informing the judge about the new developments. In the letter, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Spiro calls her accusation "a sham."

He added, "Basic facts in her narrative -- the who, what, when, and where -- are wrong." Further, he says she admits she "has no single corroborating witness." Spiro also goes directly after the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, accusing him of violating court rules as he "almost certainly failed to undertake a reasonable inquiry into the facts before filing the complaint."

Spiro says he'll be filing a motion to dismiss the case ASAP.

Diddy's attorneys have a similar reaction, telling us, "Yesterday, a lawyer admitted that over 50 people falsely claimed to be victims. Today, for the second time this week, a Buzbee plaintiff has been exposed. This is the beginning of the end of the money grab."