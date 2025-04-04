Joe Budden Predicts Rap Music Demise, Only Kendrick and Drake Are Worthy

Joe Budden has come to the realization that the Hip Hop culture -- and quality -- that sparked his successful endeavors, is LONG GONE.

While reviewing Lil Durk's newly released album on his podcast, Budden scoffed at the incarcerated Chicago rapper's attempt to sanitize his lyrics in the wake of catching murder-for-hire charges.

Budden's podcast co-host Officially Ice argued that Durk's incarceration put him in a tricky spot to feature content about criminal activity -- but Budden would hear none of it.

He went on to mock Durk and J. Cole's 2023 collab "All My Life," a track JB's accused of pandering to the mainstream.

Budden then revealed he has a new view on life -- which is, living long enough to see hip hop croak for good. Kendrick Lamar killed the party last year, and Budden wants to drop the casket!!!

His co-hosts argued the street rappers who flaunt street activity in front of law enforcement are the ones getting flushed out -- but Joe still wasn't convinced.

Playboi Carti's long-awaited album "Music" is dominating the Billboard album charts but Queenzflip noted he's been seeing people making fun of it ... streaming the project doesn't mean people actually like it!

They said we were dead. They said it was over. They said Super Bowl was checkmate. They said he should take a few years off and disappear. Back on top even while beefing with the label and it's only April! This why yall hate the boy 😂🦉 pic.twitter.com/0eRdbdPFk8 — Preme (@preme) April 2, 2025 @preme

Only Kendrick, whose "Luther" duet with SZA has topped the Hot 100 for 6 straight weeks, and Drake, who just caught a hot one with his "Nokia" collab with PartyNextDoor, were highlighted for moving the musical needle.

Budden and Queenzflip joked hip hop music had gotten so bad that Neil Diamond and The Bee Gees had a chance to steal their spot!!!

The Podfather also noted record labels and streaming companies were paying rappers in pennies, but the self-snitching has contributed to the culture's downfall.

Play video content

He praised Yella Beezy's talent, albeit about 8 years since the Dallas-based rapper's breakout "That's On Me" hit ... but frowned down on the 1st-person accounts ... especially since Beezy is also facing his own murder-for-hire case related to the slaying of Mo3.

The JBP didn't mention Kanye West's name but DJ Akademiks believes Ye is still running rap in his own right.

Play video content TMZ.com