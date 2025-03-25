Joe Budden Sued by Neighbor Over Nudity Incident, Allegedly Made Hostile Living Space

Joe Budden is being dragged into court by two neighbors who claim he tried to enter their place while naked and has been causing a ruckus in the building with his podcast.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a complaint filed by John and Yuliya Aksoy claiming Budden, his podcast co-host Melyssa Ford, and the condo association have engaged in a "campaign of intimidation and retribution" after the Aksoys raised complaints about the disruption from Budden recording his highly rated podcast in the building.

John and Yuliya both claim they confronted Budden about the excessive noise from the podcast and complained about Budden and co. smoking weed in the condo's common area, leaving ashes on the property, and creating a hazardous health situation for their young daughter.

The Aksoys said they even filed a complaint with the condo association, leading to Budden firing back and accusing Yuliya of making racially charged remarks toward him.

They say Budden even doubled down and claimed to have a recording of the alleged racism. John says he called his bluff and told him to produce the audio, which they say still hasn't surfaced.

Play video content TMZ.com

The couple also cites an episode of the podcast from Oct. 19, 2024, which they say involved the hosts deliberately playing loud music and simulated gunshots and sirens lasting more than 8 minutes.

On the same episode, they say Budden referred to the Aksoys as "the neighbors" and dissed Yuliya on the podcast.

They also say Budden misrepresented his alleged attempt to enter the Aksoys' residence while naked on December 4, as he joked and dismissed the incident publicly.

The Aksoys included screenshots from a door cam they say shows a nude Budden in the hallway.

Budden was subsequently temporarily barred from the condo, but they say he returned about a week later.

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe’s lawyer Nima Ameri tells TMZ Hip Hop they believe the lawsuit is little more than "a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist."