Drake's Toronto Ice Promotion Melted by Fire Crews After Fan Chaos

Drake's "Iceman" rollout got way too hot to handle ... so Toronto firefighters had to cool things down by melting it themselves.

Fire crews were called Tuesday night after Drake fans swarmed the massive ice block installation in downtown Toronto tied to his upcoming album and started doing the absolute most to break it down.

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Mind you … Twitch streamer Kishka had already cracked the code after breaking into the sculpture and finding a hidden blue bag that led him to Drake's mansion, where the release date was revealed: May 15.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CBC that people showed up with flammable liquids and open flames to try to speed up the melting process ... while others reportedly climbed the structure and hacked away at it with pickaxes. Police also had to step in after crowds got out of control.

That's when firefighters stepped in and began hosing down the giant frozen display in an effort to safely melt it and eliminate what officials called an "immediate threat to life."

Drizzy originally set up the giant ice blocks outside Toronto's Bond Place Hotel in a parking lot as a promo stunt for his much-anticipated upcoming album ... teasing fans that the project's release date was hidden somewhere inside.

Naturally, fans treated it like "National Treasure: Toronto Edition."