'Gimme Dat' Is About Her But It's No Diss

Play video content Video: Latto Confirms 'Gimme Dat' is About Cardi B, But It's Not a Diss The Breakfast Club

Latto says her new song is about Cardi B calling her a "p***y ass" ... but she says her response isn't exactly a diss ... and it sounds like she might be down to mend fences.

Big Mama went on "The Breakfast Club" Thursday and addressed the drama head-on, telling the show's hosts those lyrics in her new song "Gimme Dat" are, in fact, about Cardi.

The rapper says she was caught off-guard when she caught a stray during Cardi's leaked rant about Ice Spice ... because she had just rushed out her verse for the "ErrTime" remix so it would count toward Cardi's first-week album sales.

Latto recalled how a couple days after she tried to help out Cardi, a peer she thought was a friend was all over the internet calling her a "p****."

Play video content Video: Latto Confirms Cardi B Friendship, Has Words For Rival Female Rappers TMZ.com

She was pregnant at the time, and Latto says she put her feelings on wax while her hormones were raging.

As we reported ... on "Gimme Dat," Latto raps ... "Bitch said what? Let’s clock it / Really got a Hermes store in my closet / Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it."

Cardi apologized online ... but Latto says they have each other's numbers and have texted before, so she wasn't feeling the way Cardi handled things.

While Latto says she hasn't spoken to Cardi since the “ErrTime” remix was released in September, she says she's open to hashing things out.

Latto says folks think it's a diss because they're just hearing the song now ... but she says she was just rapping about what was going on in her life at the time ... and while it's not a textbook diss track, Cardi still left a bad taste in her mouth.