Cardi B Spotted With Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Again in Venice

Play video content Video: Cardi B TMZ.com

Cardi B and Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye are keeping the good times rolling in Italy ... sitting side by side for a swanky dinner overlooking a Venice canal.

Check out the exclusive video, obtained by TMZ ... Cardi and Maduka grabbed a bite with several other men at Gio's restaurant at the St. Regis, where the rapper turned plenty of heads in a plunging turquoise dress.

The two were seated together ... with Maduka flashing a big smile as Cardi chatted with the table and showed off her long nails. We’re told there was no PDA ... but they certainly seemed comfortable sharing another night out with friends.

A source tells TMZ they spotted the group while watching a fireworks show from the hotel above ... and Cardi and Maduka had just gotten their food and appeared to be enjoying themselves.

As we previously reported ... Cardi and Maduka got tongues wagging earlier this month when they sat beside each other at a Paris Fashion Week event. The Nigerian goalkeeper played the gentleman by helping Cardi into her seat ... prompting fans to wonder whether she had scored herself a new BF.