Cardi B Set to Stun on Stage at BET Awards, Celebrate with Her Hot Shots

Cardi B's Bronx booty is going to be all over our screens tonight during the 2026 BET Awards ... and we couldn't be more excited ... so we're getting ready for her big performance by looking back at her hottest shots.

She's sure to slay the stage during her performance ... but Cardi's also leading the nominations with 6 nods tonight -- including Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.

That in itself is something to celebrate ... but it also means that perfect peach of hers is going to get quite a bit of airtime!