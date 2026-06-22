Hailey Bieber Strips Down for SKIMS's New Collection, See Sizzling Pics

Hailey Bieber is turning up the heat -- and then some -- for SKIMS' latest campaign, slipping into some seriously tiny pieces and leaving very little to the imagination.

The Rhode founder put her modeling skills on full display, rocking several matching sets from Kim Kardashian's new Everyday Cotton collection, striking a variety of poses that prove she's more than comfortable in front of the camera.

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And she didn't stop there -- striking sultry poses left and right, including one snap with her hands hooked under her bottoms, plus a collection of steamy black-and-white shots that crank the temperature up even higher.