Hailey Bieber Says She Manifested $1 Billion Sale Price for Rhode

Hailey Bieber dreamed it and said it ... she says she manifested a $1 billion sale price for her beauty brand.

The girl boss sat down for a recent interview with TIME and explained how she got a 10-figure sale price for Rhode.

Hailey says she put the $1 billion sales figure out in the universe, constantly telling herself out loud that's what she would sell for ... and not a penny less.

She says she believes in manifestation and made a goal, drew a line in the sand and believed in her lofty aspiration.

It all paid off in the end ... only 3 years after starting Rhode and releasing a handful of products, Hailey sold to e.l.f. Cosmetics in a deal that could be worth up to $1 billion, depending on how well the company does.