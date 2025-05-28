Hailey Bieber Sells Makeup Company Rhode in Billion-Dollar Deal

Hailey Bieber's Christmas came real early this year ... 'cause she just sold her makeup brand to e.l.f. Cosmetics in a deal that could land her in the 10-figure club.

We've confirmed with people in the know that Hailey sold her brand Rhode in a deal that stipulates she'll receive $800 million in cash and stocks at the close of the deal ... with an extra $200 million headed her way if the company performs well over the next three years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The sale comes just a couple months after news broke that she was working with JPMorgan Chase to facilitate a sale ... a pretty quick turnaround for a major company like this.

While Bieber's selling the ownership stake in the company, she will retain her role as Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, overseeing creative, product innovation and marketing -- and, she will act as a strategic advisor to Rhode and e.l.f. Beauty.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hailey shared a heartfelt statement to Instagram shortly after the news broke in which she detailed her excitement at the new partnership ... and thanked the whole team that made Rhode into the brand it is today.