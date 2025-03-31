Hailey Bieber Hasn't Unfollowed Justin Bieber, Was Just Instagram Glitch

Hailey Bieber sparked rumors of trouble in paradise after allegedly unfollowing Justin on IG -- but internet detectives can stand down 'cause TMZ has learned that never actually happened!

Sources tell TMZ that Justin briefly deactivated his account yesterday and then reactivated it -- causing a glitch that makes it look like Hailey unfollowed him.

The glitch isn’t just messing with Hailey -- it’s affecting all of Justin’s followers. Right now, if you try searching his name in the follower list, it just won’t show up.

We should note, Justin is still following Hailey on the popular social media platform.

That should clear up the confusion after eagle-eyed fans thought Hailey ditched Justin on IG but noticed she was still following @Jaileysiconic -- a fan page packed with lovey-dovey pics of the couple.

This ain't the first time the pair have had to deal with something like this -- you'll recall in January, Justin sparked concern among fans after they spotted he unfollowed Hailey. He quickly shut down rumors, posting a message on IG saying, "SOMEONE WENT ON MY ACCOUNT AND UNFOLLOWED MY WIFE," adding, "S**T IS GETTING SUSS OUT HERE."

Even if JB and HB are having issues BTS ... it sure hasn't looked like it lately. Just last week, the couple was seen together on a sushi date in West Hollywood -- and a few days before that they were living it up at Disneyland, grinning from ear to ear.