Justin Bieber Follows Hailey Back, Claims Instagram Got Hacked

7:12 AM PT -- Justin Bieber is hopping on his Instagram to clear up the marriage concerns saying his Instagram got hacked.

Hold onto your hats, Bieber fans! Justin just unfollowed Hailey on IG, sparking major drama and leaving everyone wondering what’s going on.

JB's hit "unfollow" on Hailey, but she's still keeping her hubby on her account -- and their fans are now trying to figure out what's going on behind the scenes because only 4 days earlier the pair were on an Aspen getaway.

1/17/25

The couple was spotted in a great mood as they hit the ski slopes together, with their pals Kendall and Kylie Jenner joining JB on the ski lifts. So what the heck happened between the slopes and the 'gram?

JB and HB have been dodging divorce rumors for ages, and Justin just shot them down at the start of the year with a smoking hot pic of Hailey, all lovey-dovey.

The couple got hitched in September 2018 and have a 5-month-old son, Jack Blues ... so let’s hope this IG drama isn’t anything too serious for their sake.