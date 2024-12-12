Hailey Bieber Shows Love for Selena Gomez's Engagement After Feud Rumors

Hailey Bieber is happy Selena Gomez won't be "Single Soon" ... the model has shown some subtle love on the former Disney Channel star's engagement announcement.

After Selena announced she and boyfriend Benny Blanco are officially engaged Wednesday evening, the Rhode Skin founder took to Instagram and hit the "Like" button on the upload.

While Hailey was just one of many celebrities to congratulate the couple on their pending nuptials -- including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Jennifer Aniston, among others -- her reaction is particularly noteworthy given the two ladies' complicated history.

Remember, for several years, Hailey and Selena have had to navigate rumors of potential bad blood between them ... given their respective ties to pop star Justin Bieber.

Selena famously had an on-again, off-again relationship with the "Baby" singer between 2010 and 2018. However, the Jelena love story came to an official end when Justin proposed to Hailey -- who notably dated JB during his off time with Selly -- 2 months after his breakup with the actress.

Because of this drama, the starlets' respective fans often pitted the women against each other ... prompting Selena to speak out in 2023 -- when she instructed her followers to knock it off with the "bullying."

Hailey later thanked Selena for standing up with her ... and now her IG like further proves there's no drama between the Biebers and SG.

Selena's new fiancé is a frequent collaborator with Justin, too ... so, it's clear it's all water under the bridge now.