Jack Avery Seeks Restraining Order Against Gabbie Gonzalez, Wants Custody of Kid

Jack Avery says his ex, TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez, is being accused of conspiring to hire a hitman to kill him ... and now he's seeking court ordered protection from her and sole legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The former boy band singer beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for a temporary restraining order against Gabbie, who was arrested Friday as part of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Jack claims the FBI told him Gabbie, her father Francisco, and her friend Kai Cordrey, conspired to hire a hitman to have him whacked ... and now that she's been busted, he wants Gabbie nowhere near him or their 7-year-old, Lavender. He says having sole custody rights would allow him to get a therapist for the kid to help her process everything.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jack says Lavender was staying with a foster family after Gabbie was arrested Friday ... and he says he flew up to Northern California to take care of her. When he arrived, he says he was told Lavender made comments blaming him for his mom's arrest, and he alleges Gabbie has been trashing him in front of their kid.