Dakota Mortensen's Return to 'SLOMW' Highly Unlikely After TFP Court Hearing

If Dakota Mortensen had any chance of returning to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" with production looming on the horizon ... it was pretty much torpedoed after the recent court hearing with ex Taylor Frankie Paul.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... after yesterday's custody hearing -- where the judge extended the couple's restraining orders for three years -- it's highly unlikely Dakota will be appearing on future episodes of 'SLOMW.' We're told the door is open for TFP to come back ... but she's yet to commit.

It all makes sense ... Taylor is one of the stars of the popular Hulu series -- it's 'WIVES' after all -- so that makes Dakota her plus-one. For the moment, it's all moot because word is cameras are not even up yet after production was paused over the couple's drama.

Play video content Video: Court Grants Mutual Restraining Orders for Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

As we reported ... the 'SLOMW' star and her ex had each filed protective orders following domestic violence allegations from both sides ... and were in Utah court battling it out for full custody of their young son, Ever.

The judge ruled to extend both protective orders for three years, but ultimately, no custody decision was made by the court ... the two parties were told to continue to work toward mediation.

They will reconvene on June 1 and, in the meantime, will receive a recommendation in writing from the judge on parent time.