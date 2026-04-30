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Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen In Court Amid Custody Battle, Live Stream

Taylor Frankie Paul In Court For Custody Battle ... Watch The Live Stream

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen In Court Amid Custody Battle, Livestream

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are duking it out in court today as they fight for custody over their son ... and TMZ is streaming live.

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star and her ex each filed protective orders following domestic violence allegations from both sides ... and they're in Utah court battling it out for full custody of their kid, Ever.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Happier Times
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Taylor and Dakota Happier Times Launch Gallery

Dakota has been the primary caregiver and a judge previously decided Taylor could have up to 8 hours of supervised visitation ... but that arrangement could all change in this hearing.

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Video: Dakota Mortensen Drops Taylor Frankie Paul Details on 'Unwell Winter Games' | TMZ Live
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As we first told you ... Taylor tried to seal today's hearing and keep the media out, but the judge rejected her request ... paving the way for cameras in the courtroom.

Whenever the dust settles, Taylor will return to 'SLOMW' ... but it sounds like Dakota is done with the reality show.

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