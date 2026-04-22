Dakota Mortensen Will Reportedly Not Return to 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Dakota Mortensen is not returning to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" when cameras pick back up following the show's unexpected pause last month over serious physical altercations that occured between him and Taylor Frankie Paul.

According to a report, Dakota -- who shares a 2-year-old son, Ever, with Taylor -- will not be filming after TMZ revealed Hulu plans to start up production again following the month-long break. We also told you Taylor plans to return to the show when she is ready.

We were all over Hulu's pause on production -- we learned Dakota and Taylor got into back-to-back physical blow-ups during a weekend in February, during which Taylor allegedly choked him and scratched his neck. The Draper Police Department in Utah confirmed they were investigating a domestic assault resulting from the incident.

We then learned Dakota also went to the West Jordan Police Department in Utah in February accusing Taylor of abusing him during a 2024 dispute.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

And as you know, TMZ published footage from a 2023 brawl between Dakota and Taylor, during which the TikTok and reality star was seen yelling and throwing chairs at Dakota while her daughter was in the room -- and was struck. The dispute led to Taylor's arrest, and she later pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

After we released the concerning footage of the explosive fight, ABC axed her season of "The Bachelorette," and it remains shelved.

Taylor maintained her innocence against the allegations of abuse, and instead said Dakota was the one abusing her, including during a car ride earlier this year in which he physically attacked her.