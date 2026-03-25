Dakota Mortensen Reports 3rd Taylor Frankie Paul DV Incident to Police

Another bombshell in the ongoing Taylor Frankie Paul saga ... "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star is reportedly under investigation for a third domestic violence incident.

According to NBC News ... Taylor's ex, Dakota Mortensen, went to the West Jordan Police Department in Utah last month with accusations Taylor abused him in an alleged 2024 dispute. That department is reviewing multiple videos ... but a police spokesperson could not share further details with the outlet.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... TFP pled guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault following a fight with Dakota in 2023, which was captured on video. We published the video last week, and her season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled hours afterward.

We broke the story ... TFP became embroiled in another messy situation when sources connected to the series told us there was a heated fight between her and Dakota while shooting "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 5. That show has since paused filming.

This third accusation comes while TFP is still on probation from her 2023 assault case.