Taylor Frankie Paul’s Parents Are Stunned in 2023 Police Body Cam Video

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 arrest didn’t just rattle her, it shook up her whole family ... and newly obtained police body cam video of that night shows the emotional moment officers looped her parents in at the scene.

In the video obtained by TMZ, cops are seen speaking with Taylor’s mom and dad -- who've been featured on Taylor's show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" -- when they arrive separately at her Utah home ... after police responded to a neighbor's call reporting Taylor and her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen were in a heated exchange.

Officers begin explaining the situation ... making it clear things had escalated enough to potentially warrant an arrest. Taylor’s parents are stunned, trying to process what they’re being told as police lay out the details ... her mother Liann says "she's usually not like that."

Taylor then enters the garage with the other officer, cuffed and confused as to why she's the one being taken into custody, admitting she punched Dakota ... prompting Liann to chime in and say "that's domestic violence."

At one point, officers shift into logistics mode -- discussing who will stay with the kids as the situation plays out. As the group calmly chats about next steps while Taylor and Dakota remain separated, Taylor's parents begin cleaning up the mess from the altercation.

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Tons of moments from the messy night have been revealed in newly obtained video ... showing how the night actually unfolded 3 years ago.