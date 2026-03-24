Taylor Frankie Paul Says Daughter Has to 'Relive' 2023 Attack After Video Release

Taylor Frankie Paul is refusing to stay off social media following the cancellation of her 'Bachelorette' season ... and this time, she is speaking directly about the video of her 2023 fight with ex Dakota Mortensen, that led to her arrest.

Check it out -- TFP commented on a fan video about the messy ordeal, saying the footage is affecting her young daughter all over again. She wrote ... "Worst part is my daughter having to relive and see it all over again years later after extensive work with her and apologies to her about that night -- and my baby boy birthday was taken from him."

As you know, Taylor's daughter was crying in the shocking video released last week, and at one point, Dakota accuses Taylor of hitting her in the head with a metal stool after she chucked several at him. The video was published on their son Ever's birthday.

TMZ also released body cam footage from police leading up to her 2023 abuse arrest ... showing Dakota telling cops about the stool-throwing incident -- and cops grilling him about Taylor allegedly urinating herself. Other footage shows Dakota begging cops to arrest him instead of Taylor, but we know it didn't work out that way.

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor was arrested that night ... and pleaded guilty to a felony aggravated assault charge ... which will be dropped to a Class A misdemeanor if she meets the conditions of her guilty plea in three years' time, ending in August. But, that could be affected by new abuse allegations -- TMZ reported it first ... she allegedly choked and scratched Dakota during back-to-back nights of fighting last month.

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Taylor's side has maintained she is not the aggressor in the relationship, pressing ... "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

As we reported, Dakota has already been granted a temporary restraining order against Taylor ... which also gave him full custody of their son -- at least until their April 7 court date.