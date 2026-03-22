Taylor Frankie Paul Refuses to Stay Quiet Amid Abuse Controversy

Call her the Wolf of Wall Street, because Taylor Frankie Paul is not f**king leaving! Some people online have suggested the embattled reality star stay off socials during her abuse scandal ... but the way Taylor sees it -- this is her job, and she's always on the clock.

Despite her legal woes stemming from domestic violence accusations being brought against her -- including video proof -- and ABC canning her "The Bachelorette" season, TFP has remained active online, reposting videos that support her and even using her platform to uplift fellow reality show villain Nick Viall.

Just take a look at her online activity -- in response to one TikTok user announcing a "Taylor Frankie Paul Get Off Your Phone Challenge," TFP commented, "Want me to stare at the wall instead?"

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The user shot back with another video, saying ... "Well, yes, Taylor Frankie Paul. Yes, I would like you to stare at a wall instead. This is what I'm talking about."

If she does end up staring at the wall, hopefully it's within her own home and not a jail cell. The Salt Lake City District Attorney told TMZ they're evaluating whether a police report alleging she attacked her ex Dakota Mortensen recently constitutes a violation of her probation.

TMZ first reported that Taylor allegedly choked Dakota and ripped his necklace from his neck just a few weeks ago. We've confirmed police were called over the incident, and a report was filed.

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Then, as you know, we released video footage of her attacking her ex Dakota, leading up to her 2023 arrest. While the allegations and video would be bad for anyone, the implications are even worse for Taylor, as she is still on probation until August of this year. She's serving 3 years of probation from her 2023 case after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.