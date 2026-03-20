Taylor Frankie Paul 'Bachelorette' Date Snippet Leaks

This season of "The Bachelorette" may be toast ... but that clearly doesn't mean some footage won't be seen.

An Instagram user posted footage she shot of Taylor Frankie Paul on a date with one of her suitors, walking along a beach that apparently was all theirs for the day.

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There was some debate as to who the guy was ... the person who posted said it was Doug Mason ... but others in the comments said it was Casey Hux.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's kinda a moot point who it was ... since TMZ broke the news this season of "The Bachelorette" was scrapped after we published a video from Taylor's 2023 assault.