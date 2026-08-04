Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Won't Turn Over Movie Contracts, Wants to See Finances

Brad Pitt claims his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is refusing to turn over her movie contracts as he challenges her claim that she put her career on ice following their 2016 separation ... and now he wants a judge to intervene ... TMZ has learned. Angelina denies Brad has a right to see the information.

Brad filed court docs claiming Angelina has been giving him the runaround on producing documents showing her income from 2017 to 2021. During the time period, Angelina starred in many projects including "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," Marvel's "Eternals," and "Those Who Wish Me Dead."

Brad's team says they asked her to provide info on upfront fees for her film roles, brand sponsorships, and any profit participation statements from movies Angelina starred in leading up to the time when she claims she "determined that she needed to sell Chateau Miraval to achieve financial independence."

He said Angelina initially agreed to produce the info … only to later reverse course and refuse to turn the info over to him.

In recent docs, Angelina argued Brad previously got a ton of her financial info in their divorce case ... which was finalized in 2024.

For her part, Angelina claimed she never said she was experiencing financial distress when she sold her stake in Nouvel, their French winery company ... but rather she wanted independence from Brad.

Her lawyer added, “The issue is not whether Jolie needed the money -- the issue is that she was trying to untangle her life and her finances from her controlling and abusive ex-husband. That distinction makes all the difference.”

Angelina said Brad’s entire basis for asking for the information is a “made-up theory that [Angelina] did not allege.”

The actress said she already agreed to turn over certain financial records ... but said Brad is asking for more docs than he is entitled to.

The request comes in Brad’s ongoing lawsuit against Angelina over the sale of her interest in Nouvel.