Influencer Shamar McCoy Arrested Over Alleged Beatdown

Reality star Shamar McCoy was arrested for misdemeanor battery after he and his boyfriend allegedly beat up a man ... TMZ has learned.



According to court docs and online records, Shamar was taken into custody on Monday over an alleged November 2024 incident ... and he was released hours later, after posting $2,000 bond.

Per the docs, Shamar and his boyfriend, Alexander Green, went over to a man named Quentin McDowell's home … after Alexander got into it with Quentin on the phone.

Quentin told police Shamar and Alexander also brought a group of friends ... and claimed Alexander assaulted him by punching him in the face with a closed fist multiple times before throwing him to the ground and kicking him.