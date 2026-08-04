Influencer Joe Felz Dead at 40

Influencer Joe Felz -- known for documenting his van life, businesses and spiritual journey -- is dead.

Joe's girlfriend, Alxzondra, announced his death Monday in an emotional Instagram statement ... writing, "Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free."

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The cause and manner of death are unclear.

Joe's girlfriend said she didn't have many words and asked fans to give her, Joe's family, and his loved ones space to process the enormous loss.

She also passed along a message urging people not to let the circumstances surrounding Joe's death overshadow his life or legacy ... asking everyone to think before speaking and be mindful of those still grieving.

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In a follow-up post Tuesday ... she called out what she described as "false narratives, assumptions, and speculation" about Joe's death ... saying she would share more information when the time was right.

Joe had more than 1.4 million combined followers across Facebook and Instagram ... where he shared his unconventional lifestyle, entrepreneurial pursuits and spirituality.

He was only 40.