Mary Rivera, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Actress, Dead at 82

Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' Filipino grandmother in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," has died ... TMZ has learned.

A family member tells TMZ ... Mary suffered a stroke and doctors warned the family her condition was extremely serious. The relative says doctors told them even if Mary emerged from the coma, her prognosis would not be good, so the family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support.

Mary passed away April 15 in Honolulu. We're told the actress was later cremated.

The family member tells us Mary lived a good life and was extremely proud of appearing in the 2021 Marvel blockbuster. Her family encouraged her to audition for the role, which ultimately became one of her proudest accomplishments.

In one of the movie’s memorable scenes, she asks Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to clean cobwebs from the ceiling while speaking in Tagalog as Ned translates.

She is survived by her husband, Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mary was 82.