Jeanine Pirro Seen Leaving the White House with Box Hours After Trump's Diss

Seen Leaving White House With Box After Trump Throws Her Under the Bus

UPDATE

8/3/2026 5:04 PM PST -- According to CNN Jeanine Pirro was not fired today when she was at the White House, but she was there for what could have been an "awkward meeting" with Donald Trump. Trump is still mulling over her removal.

Jeanine Pirro's leaving the White House with her tail between her legs ... this hours after Donald Trump ripped into her for walking back the Reflecting Pool vandalism charges against David Hearn.

Jeanine Pirro spotted leaving the West Wing wheeling a briefcase and white box behind her@abdallahcnn pic.twitter.com/0i6Zcekwki @KitMaherCNN

She rolled up not long after Trump ripped into her for dropping the vandalism case against the ex-Olympian ... he says she "choked."

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It's unclear why exactly the U.S. Attorney was at the White House, but remember ... sources told CNN DT is furious with her and is considering giving her the boot.

He stands by his claim that Hearn and others vandalized the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool's waterproof liner ... even though Pirro announced Friday that the damage is actually the result of faulty installation from the rushed renovation.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Jeanine Pirro Blew It In Reflecting Pool Case

Trump said earlier she "folded like an umbrella" ... but dodged a reporter's question about possibly axing Pirro.