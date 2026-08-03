'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Arrest For Sodomy at Embassy Suites Caught On Camera

Sidney Starr's arrest on child molestation charges is now coming into view ... with a photo showing the reality star detained at a Georgia hotel.

The image shows the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" alum standing with her hands behind her back while being detained during her arrest at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville.

As we reported ... Sidney was taken into custody Sunday and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

She is accused of confessing to performing oral sex on a minor at a hotel in Hapeville.

Her mugshot was released hours after news of the arrest broke ... showing the reality TV personality staring straight into the camera with her hair pulled back and wearing a dark jumpsuit.

Sidney's mother, Stephanie Favors, later told TMZ the allegations are completely out of character ... and she does not believe her daughter would engage in sexual activity with a minor. She is standing firmly behind her.