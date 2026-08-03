'Love & Hip Hop' Star Sidney Starr's Mom Shocked By Child Molestation Arrest

... This Isn't Who She Is!!!

Sidney Starr's mom says she was blindsided by recent child sex allegations against the reality TV star ... telling TMZ this is not who her daughter is, and she fully stands behind her.

Stephanie Favors tells us the allegations are completely out of character for Sidney ... and she does not believe her daughter would engage in sexual activity with a minor.

As we reported, Sidney was arrested Sunday in Georgia and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation and sodomy. Booking records accuse her of performing oral sex on a minor at a hotel in Hapeville and confessing to the act.

She says Sidney was in town for a booking at the time of the alleged incident. Stephanie says she has not spoken with Sidney since the arrest because her daughter remains behind bars.

Sidney is best known for "Love & Hip Hop: New York" and "Wild 'n Out."

She previously admitted fabricating claims she had a sexual relationship with Chingy, who said the rumor damaged his career.

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