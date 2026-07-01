'Love & Hip Hop' Star Ray Cunningham Hosts TMZ After Dark Tour During BET Awards Weekend

'L&HH' Star Ray Cunningham You Can BET On Having A Great TMZ After Dark Tour With Me!!!
The BET Awards brought celebs out to L.A. in droves ... and we were able to snatch one up for our TMZ After Dark Tour -- reality star Ray Cunningham.
Ray kept the vibes high while our tour bounced around to some of the hottest spots in Los Angeles ... including Saddle Ranch, where everyone got a crack at the bull ... plus the nightclub Beaches Tropicana and SweetWater WEHO -- where our group checked out a steamy live drag performance!
Check out the clip ... Ray showed off his own dance moves -- even using a stripper pole to get the whole group excited.
Ray got an assist from our favorite DJ company, Vox DJs -- which boasts seven locations in Southern California and Arizona -- perfect for weddings or the next big event.
We also got a chance, in one of the evening's lone quiet moments, to chat with Ray about the 20th anniversary of "College Hill" ... and he laid out his all-star version of the reality show.
Watch the vid all the way through to hear who he'd want to bring back.
It's a sure BET that fans will have a good time on our TMZ After Dark Tour ... so get your tickets today!