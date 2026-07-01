'Love & Hip Hop' Star Ray Cunningham Hosts TMZ After Dark Tour During BET Awards Weekend

You Can BET On Having A Great TMZ After Dark Tour With Me!!!

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The BET Awards brought celebs out to L.A. in droves ... and we were able to snatch one up for our TMZ After Dark Tour -- reality star Ray Cunningham.

Ray kept the vibes high while our tour bounced around to some of the hottest spots in Los Angeles ... including Saddle Ranch, where everyone got a crack at the bull ... plus the nightclub Beaches Tropicana and SweetWater WEHO -- where our group checked out a steamy live drag performance!

Check out the clip ... Ray showed off his own dance moves -- even using a stripper pole to get the whole group excited.

Ray got an assist from our favorite DJ company, Vox DJs -- which boasts seven locations in Southern California and Arizona -- perfect for weddings or the next big event.

We also got a chance, in one of the evening's lone quiet moments, to chat with Ray about the 20th anniversary of "College Hill" ... and he laid out his all-star version of the reality show.

Watch the vid all the way through to hear who he'd want to bring back.